LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.24

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 3588940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.
Shares of LATAM Airlines Group are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 24th. The 1-2000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th.
LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.
