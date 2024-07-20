Landaas & Co. WI ADV Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,142,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,387,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $71.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $570.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

