Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.5 %

LAMR opened at $119.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.66. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 85.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

See Also

