L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 643,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.93. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $242.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

