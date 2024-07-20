Kure Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.0% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
DFAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. 972,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
