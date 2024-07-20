Kure Advisory LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.0% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Revisor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 147,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,083,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,051,000 after purchasing an additional 184,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.91. 972,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,566. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.