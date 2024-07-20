Kure Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kure Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the quarter. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,241. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Articles

