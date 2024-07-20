Kure Advisory LLC Acquires 21,543 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,543 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 15.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $18,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 915,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,461,000 after buying an additional 88,932 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 567,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 147,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,749. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

