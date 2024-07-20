K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Trading 1.7% Higher

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €12.05 ($13.10) and last traded at €11.95 ($12.98). Approximately 792,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.74 ($12.76).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

