Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 499,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 112,318 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th.

Chimerix Price Performance

Chimerix stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 41.32% and a negative net margin of 25,337.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

