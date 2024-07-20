Komodo (KMD) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Komodo has a total market cap of $41.51 million and $4.29 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00043782 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00040158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,189,110 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

