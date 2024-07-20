Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on K. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.92.

Shares of K opened at C$12.13 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market cap of C$14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.99.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

