Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $754,000 Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3,191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,472 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 76,632.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $37.00 to $33.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.35.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.68. 934,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

