Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

