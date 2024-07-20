Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 511,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 94,439 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.0% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.44. 2,428,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,324. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.01. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Argus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

