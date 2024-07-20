Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2024

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 3,424,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,878. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.