Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 3,424,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,878. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $61.38.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

