Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 16,510 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after acquiring an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.13. 4,532,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,712,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The stock has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

