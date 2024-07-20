Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,770 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.80 target price for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

LUV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 6,706,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,844,401. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 114.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

