Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 764,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.68 and a 200 day moving average of $278.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $344.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

