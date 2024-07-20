Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 58,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HNI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Performance

HNI stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 255,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. HNI Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $49.95.

HNI Increases Dividend

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised their price target on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,796 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $82,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 10,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $459,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,198.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,966 shares of company stock worth $1,685,119. 3.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

