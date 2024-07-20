Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. 102,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $121.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.