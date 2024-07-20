Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 264,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,255,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,656. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.