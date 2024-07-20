Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 51,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,800,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,005,000 after buying an additional 797,918 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.77. 7,953,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,711,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

