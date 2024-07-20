Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,813 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 96,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 33,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

Shares of TJUL traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $26.90. 6,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,975. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

