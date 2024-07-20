Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2,182.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.43. 453,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,916. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.05%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

