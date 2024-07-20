Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.28% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2,333.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 886,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 850,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 834,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 94,161 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 538,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 521,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares during the period.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:RDVI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 131,799 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

