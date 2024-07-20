Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after buying an additional 235,317 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,709,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,141,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,794.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.18. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $117.27.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

