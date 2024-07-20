Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $491,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $421,832,000 after acquiring an additional 105,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,821,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,583,000 after acquiring an additional 165,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $278,704,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,381,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,841,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,582.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,805,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.82 and a one year high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

