Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 58,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,644,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 544,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $284,484,000 after acquiring an additional 136,725 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $2.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.92. The company had a trading volume of 897,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,477. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $390.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.85. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.61.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

