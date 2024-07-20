Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 539.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.50. 3,550,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $153.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

