Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.9 %

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. 10,018,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,739,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.28 per share, for a total transaction of $46,168,391.72. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 252,333,913 shares in the company, valued at $15,210,688,275.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

