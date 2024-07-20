Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,098 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Target by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Target stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.74. 3,186,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

