Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.65. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

