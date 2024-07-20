Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 544 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $35.69. 1,012,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,963. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.28%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at $28,418,011.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,418,011.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,743 shares of company stock worth $199,526. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.