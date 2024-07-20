Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,101 Shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Capital Group International Equity ETF worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Equity ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGIE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.87. 11,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,092. The company has a market capitalization of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $29.94.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Equity ETF (CGIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of non-US companies. The objective centers on identifying companies believed to have the potential for growth. CGIE was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

