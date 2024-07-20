Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,243 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.56. 2,153,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,187. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.