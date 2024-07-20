Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,163 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 102.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 49,541 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,395,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.71. 2,929,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,929,956. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $80.86. The stock has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its 200 day moving average is $71.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

