Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $934.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $915.00 to $934.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $872.29.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $830.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $792.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.85. The firm has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $851.88.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 41.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,978 shares of company stock valued at $54,692,570 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,182,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 292,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,354,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,630,127,000 after acquiring an additional 435,358 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,514,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,471,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,490,000 after acquiring an additional 58,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,812,920,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.