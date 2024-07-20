JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,333 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,352 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after buying an additional 443,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after buying an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,574,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,706,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,235 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.36. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

