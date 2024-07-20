JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $50.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $269.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 21,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

