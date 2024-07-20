JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Neutral

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

MLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

MLCO opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 94,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

