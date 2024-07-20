Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.89

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.89 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 56657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.92.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. In other Journey Energy news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 94,700 shares of company stock worth $301,500. Corporate insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Journey Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

