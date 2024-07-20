Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Boosted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 297,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.85. 3,778,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,380. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company has a market cap of $372.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

