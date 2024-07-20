Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 7,393,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332,051. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $372.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

