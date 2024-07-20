JMP Securities Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $158.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.33.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $106.45 and a 1 year high of $146.64.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The business had revenue of $590.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

