Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009535 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,176.88 or 1.00007437 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001003 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011663 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00074260 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

