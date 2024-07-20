Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.77

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.77 and traded as high as $43.00. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 18,159 shares.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Increases Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.4103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.85. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

(Get Free Report)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.