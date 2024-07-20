Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to $250.00

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FERG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $207.40 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $147.62 and a 52-week high of $224.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day moving average is $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after purchasing an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

