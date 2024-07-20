JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 1.3%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.38 ($22.15) and last traded at €20.36 ($22.13). 92,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.10 ($21.85).

JCDecaux Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is €20.35 and its 200 day moving average is €19.21.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

