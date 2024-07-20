J.Safra Asset Management Corp Has $166,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.69. 7,398,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,419. The stock has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

