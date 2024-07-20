J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.93

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $46.93, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
J D Wetherspoon Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43.
About J D Wetherspoon
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
